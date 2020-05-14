Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake
Need a recipe to brighten your day and attitude? Let there be cake. When it comes to spring and summertime baking, we're always looking for fresh and delicious ways to make the most of the abundant offerings at the farmer's market. And during the warm-weather months, we love diving into the selection of berries, from juicy strawberries to pint-size blueberries. In this recipe, we've paired the tangy bite of lemons with delicious blueberries for just the right flavor profile. While we love the touch of lemon, any citrus will work here. This cake is great for any occasion, from baby and bridal showers to afternoon brunches and lunches. Our favorite part of this show-stopping dessert is the sweet glaze that we spoon over the cooled cake in the final step.