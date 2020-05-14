Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake

Need a recipe to brighten your day and attitude? Let there be cake. When it comes to spring and summertime baking, we're always looking for fresh and delicious ways to make the most of the abundant offerings at the farmer's market. And during the warm-weather months, we love diving into the selection of berries, from juicy strawberries to pint-size blueberries. In this recipe, we've paired the tangy bite of lemons with delicious blueberries for just the right flavor profile. While we love the touch of lemon, any citrus will work here. This cake is great for any occasion, from baby and bridal showers to afternoon brunches and lunches. Our favorite part of this show-stopping dessert is the sweet glaze that we spoon over the cooled cake in the final step.

By Southern Living

active:
20 mins
total:
4 hrs 50 mins
Yield:
Serves 12
Ingredients

Cake
Glaze

Directions

  • Prepare the Cake: Preheat oven to 300°F. Coat a 14-cup Bundt pan with baking spray. Beat butter, cream cheese, and sugar with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until fluffy, 3 to 5 minutes. Gradually add eggs 2 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in lemon zest, lemon juice, and vanilla until combined. Gradually add flour; beat until smooth, about 30 seconds. Fold in blueberries. Transfer batter to prepared Bundt pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center of cake comes out clean, 1 hour, 30 minutes to 1 hour, 40 minutes. Let cool in pan 30 minutes. Invert onto a wire rack; let cool completely, about 1 hour, 30 minutes.

  • Prepare the Glaze: Stir together blueberries, water, and granulated sugar in a small saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high, stirring often. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, stirring often, 2 minutes. Pour mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a heatproof bowl; discard solids. Let mixture cool completely, about 30 minutes.

  • Stir together powdered sugar, lemon juice, and 2 tablespoons of the strained blueberry juice in a medium bowl, adding additional blueberry juice 1 tablespoon at a time until desired consistency is reached. Spoon Glaze over cooled Cake. Let stand until Glaze is set, about 30 minutes.

