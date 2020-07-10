Lemon-Basil Chicken Breast Foil Packets
Foil packet meals are a great choice for when you are away at the beach, camping outdoors, or just want to shake up your weeknight supper routine. Fuss-free, mess-free (no pots and pans to clean up), oven-free. What could be better? These light and lemony chicken foil packets can be assembled up to two hours in advance - just store them in the refrigerator and then let them rest on the kitchen counter as you preheat the grill. You don’t have to wait for pasta to cook when you use fully cooked pasta, such as Barilla Ready Pasta; the steam and juices from the chicken, lemon, tomatoes, and butter is all you need for a tender, al dente pasta. Budget-friendly boneless, skinless chicken breasts makes quick work of meal prep in these lemon-basil chicken foil packets. Be sure to use heavy-duty aluminum foil for the packets to avoid rips and spills.