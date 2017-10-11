Lemon-Almond Green Bean Casserole Recipe

This is the perfect old-school green bean casserole for your holiday menu, but without any cream of mushroom soup. Every aspect of this casserole is homemade and perfectly good. We switched out the traditional ingredients, mushrooms and fried onions, for the fresh taste of panko (Japanese-style breadcrumbs) and sliced almonds for a crispy topping. The fresh addition of lemon adds a bright, light feel without sacrificing any of the satisfying, hearty taste. You might just put your classic green bean casserole recipe card in the back of the box after trying this new recipe out! The casserole can be prepared through Step 3 up to three days in advance. Add the toppings and bake it the day-of; add 10 minutes to the initial bake time if starting with a refrigerated casserole.

By Karen Rankin

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe Summary test

active:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Yield:
Serves 10 (serving size: 1 cup)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Stir together 1 cup panko (Japanese breadcrumbs), 1 cup untoasted sliced almonds, 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, and 2 Tbsp. melted salted butter. Set aside.

  • Squeeze green beans lightly in hands to remove excess water. Heat 2 tablespoons of the butter in a Dutch oven over medium-high. Add chopped fresh shallot, and cook, stirring often, until shallots are caramelized but not burned, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer shallots to a plate, and without wiping out Dutch oven, add remaining 6 tablespoons butter to Dutch oven.

  • Melt butter over medium-high; whisk in flour, and cook, whisking constantly, 1 minute. Gradually add milk, whisking constantly until smooth. Whisk in the lemon lemon juice. Cook, whisking constantly, until thickened and bubbly, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat, and whisk in Parmesan cheese, 2 remaining salt, and pepper until melted and smooth. Stir in green beans, shallots, water chestnuts, and toasted almonds; spoon into a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch (3-quart) baking dish.

  • Sprinkle panko mixture over casserole, and bake in preheated oven until bubbly and topping is golden brown and crisp, about 30 minutes.

