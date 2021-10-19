Leftover Turkey Rice Soup

Rating: Unrated

Proof the best part about Thanksgiving might be the leftovers.

By Julia Levy

Gallery

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe Summary test

active:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

This is not your run of the mill day-after-Thanksgiving turkey soup. Our Leftover Turkey Rice Soup is so delicious and comforting that you'll want to roast turkey all the time just to make this recipe. (Thankfully, it's just as tasty with shredded rotisserie chicken, if you don't happen to have leftover turkey.) Wild rice and a little flour in the broth make the soup hearty, dry sherry (or Madeira) adds a little sweetness, and cremini mushrooms add earthy, savory notes. The consistency of the soup is on the thicker side, but you can stir in one to two extra cups of chicken or turkey broth at the end of the cooking process, if you prefer a thinner consistency. Plus, it's full of vegetables and herbs that you probably already have in your refrigerator after the Thanksgiving holiday. So, you're using up more leftovers than just turkey! The recipe serves six, making it great for a full house. Or, you can freeze leftover Leftover Turkey Rice Soup in an airtight container—it reheats well too.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large Dutch oven over medium. Add mushrooms; cook until browned, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes. Add onion, celery, and carrots; cook, stirring often, until beginning to soften, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic, rosemary, and sage; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add flour; cook, stirring constantly, until all vegetables are coated, about 1 minute.

    Advertisement

  • Slowly add dry sherry and 6 cups of the broth (if using), stirring constantly, until thoroughly combined. Stir in wild rice, salt, pepper, and bay leaf. Bring to a boil over high; reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, covered, until rice is tender, about 45 minutes.

  • Discard bay leaf. Stir in turkey and remaining 1 cup broth, and cook, 2 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in parsley. Serve hot.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 10/20/2021