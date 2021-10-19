This is not your run of the mill day-after-Thanksgiving turkey soup. Our Leftover Turkey Rice Soup is so delicious and comforting that you'll want to roast turkey all the time just to make this recipe. (Thankfully, it's just as tasty with shredded rotisserie chicken, if you don't happen to have leftover turkey.) Wild rice and a little flour in the broth make the soup hearty, dry sherry (or Madeira) adds a little sweetness, and cremini mushrooms add earthy, savory notes. The consistency of the soup is on the thicker side, but you can stir in one to two extra cups of chicken or turkey broth at the end of the cooking process, if you prefer a thinner consistency. Plus, it's full of vegetables and herbs that you probably already have in your refrigerator after the Thanksgiving holiday. So, you're using up more leftovers than just turkey! The recipe serves six, making it great for a full house. Or, you can freeze leftover Leftover Turkey Rice Soup in an airtight container—it reheats well too.