Lee Ann Womack’s Buttermilk Pound Cake

In a recent interview with country musician Lee Ann Womack, the artist told editor in chief Sid Evans about her mom's buttermilk pound cake. In fact, she shared that neighbors ask for her mom's "famous pound cake" all the time. Instead of simply printing it out for friends and family, her 80-year-old mom handwrites every recipe on a cute little card. Womack says, "it's like a little gift" and something personal she can give to others to make at home and enjoy. Womack shared her mother's delicious recipe with us below.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350.

    Advertisement

  • In one bowl mix together the flour, salt and baking soda.

  • In a larger bowl, using a mixer, combine the shortening and sugar.

  • Alternating with buttermilk, add the dry ingredients from the first bowl to the sugar/shortening combo.

  • Add the extracts.

  • Pour into a greased bundt or tube pan and bake for one hour.

Tips

After its cool, Gertie (my mom) uses a sifter to sprinkle powdered sugar all over the top of the cake.

© Copyright 2020 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 08/15/2020