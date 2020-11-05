Lazy Daisy Oatmeal Cake

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Be sure to bake this cake in a pan that can go under the broiler. This recipe keeps well for a few days, which is one of its charms, although the topping gets a little crunchier each day. That's not a bad thing. Keep an eye out for sneaky eaters tempted to pick off the topping to eat like candy.

By Sheri Castle

Gallery

Credit: Alison Miksch; Food Styling: Erin Merhar; Prop Styling: Prissy Lee

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
stand:
30 mins
bake:
30 mins
cool:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
2 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
12
Advertisement

Ingredients

Cake
Topping

Directions

  • Prepare the Cake: Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease (with shortening) and flour a 13- x 9-inch broiler-safe baking pan.

    Advertisement

  • Stir together boiling water and rolled oats in a small heatproof bowl; let stand until room temperature, about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally to soften oats.

  • Meanwhile, whisk together flour, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt in a medium bowl. Beat butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar, and vanilla in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on high speed until light and fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Add flour mixture in 2 additions, beating on low speed until just combined. Beat in oatmeal mixture on low speed until just combined.

  • Scrape bowl, and stir well with a rubber spatula. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted into center comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack 10 minutes. (The cake should be warm, but not hot when topping is added.) Increase oven temperature to broil.

  • While the cake cools, prepare the Topping: Bring butter, brown sugar, and milk to a simmer in a medium saucepan over medium-high, stirring to melt butter. Cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Remove from heat, and stir in coconut and nuts.

  • Immediately spread topping over warm cake. Broil on center rack in preheated oven until topping bubbles and begins to brown, 2 to 3 minutes. (Watch cake carefully to avoid scorching.) Cool cake to room temperature, about 1 hour. Store at room temperature an airtight container or wrapped in plastic wrap up to 4 days.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 02/24/2022