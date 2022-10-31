Layered Squash Casserole 

A fresh take on an old favorite.

Elizabeth Mervosh
Elizabeth Mervosh is a recipe tester and developer for the Meredith Food Studios in Birmingham, Alabama and tests and develops recipes for brands including Southern Living, Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, and Health. She received her bachelor's degree in political science from American University in Washington, D.C. After university, she dipped her toes in the restaurant industry and never looked back. She completed her culinary degree at The Culinary Institute of America. Elizabeth has been a part of the Meredith Food Studios since 2017. Prior to that, she cooked in restaurants in New Orleans, Charleston, and Chicago.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on October 31, 2022
Layered Squash Casserole
Photo: FOOD STYLING: RUTH BLACKBURN; PROP STYLING: CHRISTINE KEELY
Active Time:
40 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8

Ingredients

  • 3 Tbsp. unsalted butter, divided, plus more for greasing baking dish 

  • 4 lb. mixed yellow squash and zucchini, cut into 1/4-inch thick rounds (about 15 cups)

  • 2 large eggs, beaten 

  • 1 ½ cups sour cream 

  • ½ cup mayonnaise 

  • 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh thyme

  • 1 ½ tsp. kosher salt 

  • 1 tsp. Dijon mustard 

  • ½ tsp. cayenne pepper 

  • ½ tsp. grated garlic (from 1 large clove) 

  • 1 ½ cups white Cheddar cheese, shredded 

  • 1 ½ cups bite-size white Cheddar cheese crackers (such as Cheez-It), coarsely crushed 

  • 1 ½ tsp. hot sauce

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 3-quart oval baking dish with butter; set aside.

  2. Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add mixed squash; stir to coat in butter. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until squash is tender-crisp, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer squash to a colander set over a bowl, and let stand 10 minutes. Gently press out excess water.

  3. Stir together eggs, sour cream, mayonnaise, thyme, salt, Dijon, cayenne pepper, and garlic in a medium bowl. Spread 1 1/4 cups of the sour cream mixture evenly across bottom of prepared baking dish. Arrange squash slices on top of sour cream mixture in overlapping concentric circles, tucking Cheddar cheese in between squash slices. Spread remaining 1 cup sour cream mixture over squash, allowing sour cream mixture to settle between squash slices. If necessary, use a fork to lift and separate squash slices to allow sour cream mixture to fall between slices.

  4. Microwave remaining 1 tablespoon butter in a medium size microwavable bowl on HIGH until melted, about 30 seconds. Add crackers and hot sauce to melted butter, and stir to combine. Sprinkle cracker mixture over casserole. Bake in preheated oven until sour cream mixture is set and crackers are lightly browned, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool 10 minutes, and serve.

