Layered Squash Casserole 

Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 3-quart oval baking dish with butter; set aside.

Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add mixed squash; stir to coat in butter. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until squash is tender-crisp, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer squash to a colander set over a bowl, and let stand 10 minutes. Gently press out excess water.

Stir together eggs, sour cream, mayonnaise, thyme, salt, Dijon, cayenne pepper, and garlic in a medium bowl. Spread 1 1/4 cups of the sour cream mixture evenly across bottom of prepared baking dish. Arrange squash slices on top of sour cream mixture in overlapping concentric circles, tucking Cheddar cheese in between squash slices. Spread remaining 1 cup sour cream mixture over squash, allowing sour cream mixture to settle between squash slices. If necessary, use a fork to lift and separate squash slices to allow sour cream mixture to fall between slices.