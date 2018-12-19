Three-Layer Mold
If you are planning a big holiday meal or expecting just a few guests, chances are you will have several dishes that require last-minute attention (looking at you, green bean casserole). With all of those dishes taking up valuable space in the oven, you won't have to worry about the salad if you have chosen a make-ahead recipe, such as this congealed Three-Layer Mold.The first layer is cherry jello filled with dark, sweet cherries. Then you add a layer of lemon-flavored cream cheese, topped with the third layer of lime jello and crushed pineapple. What a pretty centerpiece this layered jello salad will make for your holiday buffet. Serve it as a salad or dessert; a bite of this cool creaminess is sure to ease those aching midsections overstuffed with cornbread dressing and sweet potato casserole. Congealed salads were wildly popular a few years ago, so check out your favorite thrift store, purchase a vintage gelatin mold, and make a colorful and jiggly congealed salad for your next dinner party.