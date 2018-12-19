Three-Layer Mold

If you are planning a big holiday meal or expecting just a few guests, chances are you will have several dishes that require last-minute attention (looking at you, green bean casserole). With all of those dishes taking up valuable space in the oven, you won't have to worry about the salad if you have chosen a make-ahead recipe, such as this congealed Three-Layer Mold.The first layer is cherry jello filled with dark, sweet cherries. Then you add a layer of lemon-flavored cream cheese, topped with the third layer of lime jello and crushed pineapple. What a pretty centerpiece this layered jello salad will make for your holiday buffet. Serve it as a salad or dessert; a bite of this cool creaminess is sure to ease those aching midsections overstuffed with cornbread dressing and sweet potato casserole. Congealed salads were wildly popular a few years ago, so check out your favorite thrift store, purchase a vintage gelatin mold, and make a colorful and jiggly congealed salad for your next dinner party.  

By Southern Living

Recipe Summary test

active:
20 mins
total:
4 hrs 20 mins
Yield:
Serves 8 (serving size: 1 slice)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Dissolve cherry gelatin in 1 cup boiling water. Add cherries, and pour into a lightly greased (with cooking spray) 10-cup mold. Chill until set, 1 hour.

  • Dissolve lemon gelatin in 1 cup boiling water; set aside. Beat cream cheese with electric mixer; add milk, and mix well. Add lemon gelatin to cream cheese mixture, mixing well. Spoon over cherry layer; chill until set, 1 hour.

  • Dissolve lime gelatin in 1 cup boiling water. Chill until the consistency of unbeaten egg white. Stir in pineapple. Spoon mixture over lemon layer; chill until firm, 2 hours.

