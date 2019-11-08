Layered Eggnog Blondies

Essentially eggnog-flavored cheesecake bars, this easy recipe is for anyone who appreciates the decadent taste of eggnog over the holidays but would prefer not to drink a whole glass of it. A Nilla wafer crust provides a sturdy (and delicious) base for the melt-in-your-mouth cheesecake filling, which gets an extra punch of Christmas cheer courtesy of cinnamon and nutmeg. (Crush the Nilla wafers when they're still in their sealed bag to avoid a mess.) The bars require a good amount of post-oven resting time (at least one hour) so plan accordingly. It's not a bad idea to pop them in the refrigerator for a while to make sure they're completely set before cutting. Once you've cut them into equal squares, top with a generous dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon. And, most importantly, enjoy! Refrigerate leftovers (if you have any) in an airtight container up to one week.

By Southern Living

hands-on:
8 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Yield:
Makes about 1 1/2 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°. Lightly grease (with cooking spray) an aluminum foil-lined 8-inch square pan. Pulse vanilla wafers and next 2 ingredients in a food processor until blended. Add butter; pulse until blended. Press mixture into bottom of pan.

  • Bake at 350° for 8 minutes or until lightly browned. Reduce oven temperature to 325°. Beat cream cheese and 1/2 cup powdered sugar at medium speed with an electric mixer. Gradually add eggnog, beating at medium speed. Stir in nutmeg, cinnamon, and egg; pour over vanilla wafer mixture.

  • Bake at 325° for 30 to 35 minutes or until outer 2 inches are set. Cool completely on a wire rack (about 1 hour).

  • Beat cream at medium-high speed, using whisk attachment, until foamy. Gradually add vanilla and 2 Tbsp. powdered sugar, beating just until soft peaks form.

  • Remove blondies from pan; discard foil. Cut blondies into squares, and dollop with whipped cream mixture.

