Layered Eggnog Blondies
Essentially eggnog-flavored cheesecake bars, this easy recipe is for anyone who appreciates the decadent taste of eggnog over the holidays but would prefer not to drink a whole glass of it. A Nilla wafer crust provides a sturdy (and delicious) base for the melt-in-your-mouth cheesecake filling, which gets an extra punch of Christmas cheer courtesy of cinnamon and nutmeg. (Crush the Nilla wafers when they're still in their sealed bag to avoid a mess.) The bars require a good amount of post-oven resting time (at least one hour) so plan accordingly. It's not a bad idea to pop them in the refrigerator for a while to make sure they're completely set before cutting. Once you've cut them into equal squares, top with a generous dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon. And, most importantly, enjoy! Refrigerate leftovers (if you have any) in an airtight container up to one week.