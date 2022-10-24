Jump to recipe

This Thanksgiving, why not get your jiggle on? While there's no shame in leaning on canned cranberry sauce to complete your holiday plate, this retro cranberry mold is a fun way to shake up your spread of expected Thanksgiving side dishes.

If you've never made a molded gelatin salad before, it's really quite easy. First, prepare your favorite Bundt pan by giving it a light spray with a neutral-flavored cooking spray (nothing butter flavored or olive oil–based). Next, whisk together unflavored gelatin (it's on the baking aisle near the boxes of flavored gelatin) and 1 cup of cranberry juice. After that, you heat up the remaining cranberry juice with some sugar and orange juice, then stir in the gelatin mixture.

In order to get the lovely layered effect of this dramatic salad, the cranberry filling gets divided and chilled—one portion goes into the prepared Bundt pan with the fresh (or thawed frozen) cranberries; the other portion gets mixed with sweetened condensed milk.

Be patient—the cranberry layer has to set completely in the fridge (about 2 hours) before you pour the creamy mixture on top, otherwise the two will mix together and you'll lose the lovely layered effect.

After another thorough chill (about 4 hours), this beautiful cranberry dessert is ready to unmold. To ease it free from the pan, fill a large bowl with warm water, then gently lower the pan into the water, being careful not to submerge the pan (nobody likes wet jello!). After 15 seconds, remove the pan from the water, and pat the pan dry.

Top the pan with a serving plate, and, holding the pan and plate together firmly, flip the pan and the plate. Finally, gently lift the pan away to reveal your layered cranberry masterpiece.