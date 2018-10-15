LIVE

Dianne's Southwestern Cornbread Salad

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This cornbread salad takes the layered salad to a whole new level. Everyone has their favorite cold layered salad that they make for family gatherings or office parties but give this cornbread salad a try. It is very user-friendly – make it one time and you never need to look at the recipe again. Plus, it is easily adaptable to whatever ingredients you have on hand. The recipe uses a packaged cornbread mix, but many readers make their favorite cornbread recipe, or use leftover cornbread. Add a layer of leftover holiday turkey or ham and make this a main dish salad. If you make this in the spring or summer, toss in some cold, boiled shrimp or a layer of pulled pork. Add different toppings and garnishes, such as diced avocado, cilantro, or limes, to make it a Mexican cornbread salad with unique flavors. This salad gets better if you let it chill 2 or more hours, so this is an ideal make ahead recipe. 

By Southern Living

Recipe Summary

Yield:
Makes 10 to 12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare cornbread according to package directions; cool and crumble. Set aside.

  • Prepare salad dressing according to package directions.

  • Layer a large bowl with half each of cornbread, lettuce, and next 6 ingredients; spoon half of dressing evenly over top. Repeat layers with remaining ingredients and dressing. Cover and chill at least 2 hours.

