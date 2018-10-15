Dianne's Southwestern Cornbread Salad
This cornbread salad takes the layered salad to a whole new level. Everyone has their favorite cold layered salad that they make for family gatherings or office parties but give this cornbread salad a try. It is very user-friendly – make it one time and you never need to look at the recipe again. Plus, it is easily adaptable to whatever ingredients you have on hand. The recipe uses a packaged cornbread mix, but many readers make their favorite cornbread recipe, or use leftover cornbread. Add a layer of leftover holiday turkey or ham and make this a main dish salad. If you make this in the spring or summer, toss in some cold, boiled shrimp or a layer of pulled pork. Add different toppings and garnishes, such as diced avocado, cilantro, or limes, to make it a Mexican cornbread salad with unique flavors. This salad gets better if you let it chill 2 or more hours, so this is an ideal make ahead recipe.