Lavender Shortbread Cookies

Rating: Unrated

Dress up homemade, buttery shortbread with this colorful herb.

By Joy Howard

Gallery

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

A little dried lavender goes a long way in turning the buttery, subtly sweet goodness of traditional shortbread into something truly special. Even better, you'll only need a handful of ingredients to make a batch. If you can't find culinary lavender in the baking section of your local grocery store, you can easily find it online. Once you're ready to bake you might be tempted to use more of the tiny purple buds than what the recipe calls for, but you truly don't need much to yield their unique floral flavor, and too much will make your cookies unpleasantly bitter.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat the oven to 350° and line the bottom of a 9-inch tart pan with parchment paper. In a small bowl, stir together the flour, salt, and lavender.

    Advertisement

  • In the bowl of a stand mixer with a paddle attachment and set at medium speed, cream the butter and sugar. Blend in the vanilla. Add the flour mixture in thirds, blending until incorporated after each addition. The dough should be moist, but crumbly.  

  • Break the dough into pieces and press it into the prepared tart pan. Lay a small sheet of parchment atop the dough and use your fingers to gently smooth the surface and spread the dough evenly in the pan. Poke several holes into the dough with the tines of a fork.

  • Bake until set and golden around the edges, about 30 minutes. Let cool in the pan 5 minutes, then transfer to a cutting board and use a sharp knife to slice the cookies into wedges. Place on a rack to cool completely. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 03/08/2021