A little dried lavender goes a long way in turning the buttery, subtly sweet goodness of traditional shortbread into something truly special. Even better, you'll only need a handful of ingredients to make a batch. If you can't find culinary lavender in the baking section of your local grocery store, you can easily find it online. Once you're ready to bake you might be tempted to use more of the tiny purple buds than what the recipe calls for, but you truly don't need much to yield their unique floral flavor, and too much will make your cookies unpleasantly bitter.