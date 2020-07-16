Lavender-Plum Shrub Recipe
A shrub is a tangy, fruity, vinegar-based drink that’s made a comeback in recent years as bartenders across the country continue to revive old-fashioned cocktails. Shrubs are typically made by combining vinegar, sugar, and fruit, and our version combines apple cider vinegar, fresh lavender (find it at your local nursery or grocery stores like Whole Foods), vanilla, and red plums, although you can swap out the plums for peaches or other stone fruits, if you have them on hand. A shrub requires a few days for the flavors to combine—you’re basically making a sweet, fruit-infused vinegar—so prepare it in advance and keep it stored in the refrigerator. It will keep, covered and chilled, up to 1 month—but we bet you’ll go through it faster than that. Use it as a cocktail mixer with bourbon or rye whiskey and club soda, or use it to flavor club soda on its own. It makes a wonderfully refreshing drink served “hard” or “soft.” So when those summer days start getting long and hot, be sure you have this sweet, fruit mixer on hand. We suggest pairing it with our Lemon-Basil Spritzer to complete your cocktail table. You’ll be glad you did.