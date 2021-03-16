Lavender-Ginger Meringue Twists 

It's time for high tea. Any seasoned entertainer knows that tea time calls for delicate, sweet treats, and these Lavender-Ginger Twists are everything we wanted and more. An ultra-creative use for meringue, these sophisticated confections will be the show-stopper on your dessert table. Best of all, they can be made well ahead of time, leaving you with plenty of time to slice your tea sandwiches and entertain guests.

It all starts with our Basic Meringue recipe, which can be adapted to create any number of cute confections. Lavender and ginger make for a unique flavor combination that works shockingly well in this sweet, unexpected meringue recipe. The lavender extract provides just a hint of floral flavor that's not overwhelming, but definitely suits any spring occasion. While the flavor profile may be quite sophisticated, kids will love these meringue twists purely for the fun shape. We provide an option to pipe these meringues onto lollipop sticks to create a whimsical handheld treat—you can arrange the lollipop sticks on a Styrofoam block or in a pretty vase to make a festive display.