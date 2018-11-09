Aunt Laura's Stained Glass Cake

Pretty as a picture, this stained glass-inspired cake is a congealed dream. Deputy Food Director Whitney Wright's favorite dessert comes courtesy of her aunt, Laura Kazlo, who served it at family events.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
1 hr
total:
13 hrs 55 mins
Yield:
Makes 10 to 12 servings
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together orange-flavored gelatin, 1 envelope unflavored gelatin, and 1 1/2 cups boiling water until gelatin dissolves. Pour into an 8-inch square pan. Repeat with lime- and strawberry-flavored gelatins, placing each mixture in its own pan. Chill pans until firm.

    Advertisement

  • Run a small knife around outer edge of each pan. Cut chilled gelatin into 1/2-inch squares. Dip bottom of pans in warm water for 10 seconds. Unmold gelatin squares onto a jelly-roll pan. Chill until ready to use (up to 24 hours).

  • Preheat oven to 350°. Stir together graham cracker crumbs, butter, and 1/4 cup sugar. Press into bottom of a 10-inch springform pan, and bake 10 minutes. Cool completely (about 20 minutes).

  • Meanwhile, sprinkle remaining 1 envelope unflavored gelatin over 1/4 cup cold water. Microwave pineapple juice in a microwave-safe bowl at HIGH 1 minute or until hot. Add hot pineapple juice to gelatin mixture, and stir until gelatin dissolves. Chill until consistency of unbeaten egg whites (20 to 30 minutes).

  • Beat cream, vanilla, and remaining 1/2 cup sugar until stiff peaks form. Fold in pineapple mixture until blended.

  • Gently fold three-fourths of gelatin squares into pineapple mixture; pour over crust in pan. Tap pan sharply on counter to remove air bubbles. Top with remaining gelatin. Tap on counter again. Cover and chill 12 hours.

  • Run a small knife around edge of pan, before unlocking sides, to break seal. Remove sides of pan before serving.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 02/24/2022