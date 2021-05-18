Lamb Burgers With Feta and Dijonnaise
Upgrade your backyard barbecue with a twist on an age-old classic.
Recipe Summary
Are you ready to get grilling? Our Lamb Burgers with Feta and Dijonnaise are sure to impress a crowd.
Our Test Kitchen has broken down each element of this burger, creating a final result with intentional flavor combinations and textural contrast. The toasted brioche bun is soft and fluffy, but can handle a juicy burger. The peppery arugula pairs well with the lamb. The red onion is thinly sliced, so as not to overpower the meat. The crumbled feta is creamy and briny; it adds more texture than melted cheese. The lamb burger itself is spiked with Worcestershire, thyme, and mustard, enhancing the flavor. And the final element, the Dijonniase, is the simple stir-together sauce that brings a nice kick.
Before you get grilling, make sure the grates are free of debris. Use tongs and a ball of aluminum foil to scrape off any residue. This is the best lamb burger recipe that we keep in our repertoire, and we have faith that it'll become a staple in yours, too.