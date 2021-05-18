Lamb Burgers With Feta and Dijonnaise 

Upgrade your backyard barbecue with a twist on an age-old classic.

By John Somerall

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

30 mins
30 mins
1 hr
4
Are you ready to get grilling? Our Lamb Burgers with Feta and Dijonnaise are sure to impress a crowd.

Our Test Kitchen has broken down each element of this burger, creating a final result with intentional flavor combinations and textural contrast. The toasted brioche bun is soft and fluffy, but can handle a juicy burger. The peppery arugula pairs well with the lamb. The red onion is thinly sliced, so as not to overpower the meat. The crumbled feta is creamy and briny; it adds more texture than melted cheese. The lamb burger itself is spiked with Worcestershire, thyme, and mustard, enhancing the flavor. And the final element, the Dijonniase, is the simple stir-together sauce that brings a nice kick.

Before you get grilling, make sure the grates are free of debris. Use tongs and a ball of aluminum foil to scrape off any residue. This is the best lamb burger recipe that we keep in our repertoire, and we have faith that it'll become a staple in yours, too.

  • Stir together ground lamb, shallot, Worcestershire, thyme, 1 tablespoon of the mustard, and ¼ teaspoon each of the salt and pepper in a large bowl until well combined. Divide evenly into 4 (about 4 ½-ounce) balls. Shape each ball into a 4-inch-wide, ¾-inch-thick patty. Arrange patties on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper; cover with plastic wrap. Chill patties at least 30 minutes or up to 8 hours.

  • Stir together mayonnaise, sour cream, garlic, ¼ teaspoon each of the salt and pepper, and remaining 1 tablespoon mustard in a small bowl until well combined. Cover; place in refrigerator until ready to use or up to 3 days.

  • Preheat a grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F). Sprinkle patties evenly with remaining ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Place patties on oiled grates. Grill, covered, until a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of patties registers 140°F to 145°F for medium doneness, about 5 minutes per side. Serve on toasted buns topped with Dijonnaise mixture, feta, onion, and arugula.

