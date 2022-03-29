Lady Pea Salad

This light, bright salad is a dainty option for your summer party.

By Liv Dansky

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Recipe Summary

total:
45 mins
active:
10 mins
Servings:
4
This salad is brimming with color and fragrance from fresh herbs and zippy lemon dressing, but the star is the Lady Peas, a variety of field peas also known as Lady Cream Peas. The type of field pea that most of us know best (or at all) is the Black Eye Pea, but they aren't a good choice for this recipe because when cooked, they turn dark with deep, earthy flavor. In contrast, Lady Peas remain creamy white and taste mild, which makes them the perfect choice for this light, bright, summery salad. We can find fresh lady peas in some local farmers markets and can order dried lady peas online, although they are less common outside of the Southern communities where they grow. When Lady Peas aren't an option, use another type of mild-flavored fresh or frozen field pea, such as Purple Hull, Zipper, or Pink Eye.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil over medium-high. Add peas; reduce heat to medium, and simmer until peas are tender, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, stir together basil, parsley, mint, shallot, lemon zest and juice, olive oil, mustard, salt, and pepper in a large bowl.

  • Drain peas and let cool, about 15 minutes. Transfer peas to bowl with dressing, and toss to coat. Serve immediately.

