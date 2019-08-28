Krispy Kreme Bread Pudding with Butter Bourbon Sauce
Ever wondered what to do with your leftover Krispy Kreme doughnuts? Trick question. We know there is never an excess of Krispy Kreme. But if you're in the mood for a modern twist on the beloved treat, give our Krispy Kreme Bread Pudding with Butter Bourbon Sauce a try!It's easy, delicious, and unique. With only 30 minutes of hands-on time, you'll be in and out of the kitchen in a jiffy. Made with sugary doughnuts and a velvety custard, this dessert is reminiscent of classic bread pudding with an irresistibly doughy finish.Not convinced? It's topped off with a homemade butter bourbon sauce that perfectly brings together the rich flavor combination. Complete with caramel, heavy cream, and a dash of salt, the tasty sauce is an instant crowd-pleaser. Bring this bread pudding to your next church potluck or family dinner party for the ultimate dessert choice.