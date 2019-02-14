King Cake Monkey Bread

A modern twist on the classic king cake.

By Southern Living

hands-on:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Enjoy all the flavors of the traditional king cake without spending hours in the kitchen. Our King Cake Monkey Bread is packed with an irresistible combination of ingredients, like cream cheese icing, cinnamon rolls, and, of course, sugar! The secret is using a can of pre-made cinnamon roll dough. This makes the process incredibly easy. In fact, you'll only need about 10 minutes to prepare this carnival season dessert before popping it in the oven. It's ooey-gooey and delicious. The divided cinnamon rolls create a pull-apart sweet that is a surefire crowd-pleaser. If you're looking for an easy and updated version of an iconic king cake, this monkey bread variety is the way to go.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a tube pan with cooking spray.

  • Separate cinnamon rolls, saving icing to use later. Cut each cinnamon roll into four pieces. Place cinnamon roll pieces in tube pan.

  • Beat together cream cheese and sugar. Add eggs, vanilla, and milk. Mix until combined. Pour cream cheese mixture over cinnamon rolls.

  • Bake for 45 to 50 minutes. After baking, let pan cool 10 minutes.

  • Turn baked monkey bread out on plate and ice with cinnamon roll icing. Decorate with purple, yellow, and green sanding sugar.

