King Cake Monkey Bread
A modern twist on the classic king cake.
Enjoy all the flavors of the traditional king cake without spending hours in the kitchen. Our King Cake Monkey Bread is packed with an irresistible combination of ingredients, like cream cheese icing, cinnamon rolls, and, of course, sugar! The secret is using a can of pre-made cinnamon roll dough. This makes the process incredibly easy. In fact, you'll only need about 10 minutes to prepare this carnival season dessert before popping it in the oven. It's ooey-gooey and delicious. The divided cinnamon rolls create a pull-apart sweet that is a surefire crowd-pleaser. If you're looking for an easy and updated version of an iconic king cake, this monkey bread variety is the way to go.