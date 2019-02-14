King Cake Monkey Bread

I switched up the recipe and got a result I quite like. I also have suggestions for those of you trying this recipe.

1. Omit the eggs from the frosting. I used an electric beater to mix up the cream cheese, sugar, vanilla, and evaporated milk. Others said they got more of a custard w/ the eggs. Mine was more of a nice creamy-cheesy light frosting.

2. I didn't have a bundt pan, so I used a cake pan so I can only tell you how mine ended up. I only poured half of the cream cheese frosting on the cinnamon roll pieces and it really just seemed like too much. It pooled at the bottom and the top was too dry. I'll try this next time, but I would try dipping the dough in the frosting, THEN putting it in the pan. I imagine it might turn out softer.

3. I tossed the frosting that came with my cinnamon rolls. I had a ton of frosting left over, so when the cake came out of the oven, I spooned the frosting over the top and it was really tasty!

So, hopefully that helps out a tiny bit. The recipe as-is is a bit weird and soggy, but mess around with it as you like. :)