Change Up Mardi Gras with King Cake Bread Pudding with Chicory Ice Cream
Want to try something new this Mardi Gras? Try our bread pudding version of a king cake.
Put an unexpected spin on the Mardi Gras classic with this spoonable dessert. Our recipe starts with a premade king cake, which makes it easy to pull together in an hour. When the bread comes out of the oven, it has a golden-brown crust that we love topping with festive purple, green, and yellow sparkling sugar– the signature and celebratory colors of Mardi Gras season. We suggest serving this delicious bread pudding with our Chicory Ice Cream. If you've ever visited Café du Monde in New Orleans, you'll likely be familiar with their famous coffee that has become a staple in the Crescent City. Chicory is made from roasted, ground, and brewed chicory root, a blue-flowered perennial plant. This ice cream captures that flavor in a decadent treat. You can also serve the King Cake Bread Pudding with any vanilla ice cream. Now, let the good times roll!