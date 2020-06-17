Change Up Mardi Gras with King Cake Bread Pudding with Chicory Ice Cream

Want to try something new this Mardi Gras? Try our bread pudding version of a king cake.

By Robby Melvin

Gallery

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe Summary test

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Put an unexpected spin on the Mardi Gras classic with this spoonable dessert. Our recipe starts with a premade king cake, which makes it easy to pull together in an hour. When the bread comes out of the oven, it has a golden-brown crust that we love topping with festive purple, green, and yellow sparkling sugar– the signature and celebratory colors of Mardi Gras season. We suggest serving this delicious bread pudding with our Chicory Ice Cream. If you've ever visited Café du Monde in New Orleans, you'll likely be familiar with their famous coffee that has become a staple in the Crescent City. Chicory is made from roasted, ground, and brewed chicory root, a blue-flowered perennial plant. This ice cream captures that flavor in a decadent treat. You can also serve the King Cake Bread Pudding with any vanilla ice cream. Now, let the good times roll!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Whisk together cream, eggs, egg yolk, granulated sugar, and cinnamon in a large bowl until smooth. Stir in king cake cubes; let stand 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Spoon mixture into a lightly greased 11- x 7-inch baking dish, and bake in preheated oven until light golden brown and set in center, 40 to 45 minutes. Sprinkle with sparkling sugar; serve immediately with Chicory Ice Cream.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 12/10/2021