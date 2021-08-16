Kimchi-Sesame Slaw
Kimchi, toasted sesame oil, and ginger give this slaw undeniable Korean flavor, but whisking mayo into the dressing adds a familiar creamy consistency and richness.
"Korean barbecue, whether enjoyed at a restaurant or at home, consists of meat and sometimes vegetables cooked quickly on a tabletop grill," writes recipe developer Ann Taylor Pittman, who fondly recalls childhood trips to Korean barbecue joints. "Popular offerings include bulgogi (thinly sliced beef marinated in soy sauce, brown sugar, and garlic), galbi (flanken-cut beef short ribs in a similar marinade), and samgyeopsal (sliced pork belly)—all served with kimchi, rice, red leaf lettuce, sauces, and lots of little relishes and side dishes called banchan."
For our September 2021 issue, Pittman fused the bold flavors of Korean barbecue with the South's prized barbecue culture to create a mash-up of the ages. Pittman's Kimchi-Sesame Slaw is an essential addition to any spread of banchan. Kimchi, toasted sesame oil, and ginger give this slaw undeniable Korean flavor, but whisking mayo into the dressing adds a familiar creamy consistency and richness. Napa cabbage has a softer crunch than the regular green kind, and little bits of chopped kimchi add funk, texture, and touches of heat. This slaw is the perfect cooling complement to Sticky-Sweet Korean Barbecue Ribs or Spicy Grilled Chicken Wings.