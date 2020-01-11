Our Best Recipes With Key Limes
It's no secret that peak Key lime season is summer, but these Key lime recipes are worth making year-round – even if they send you on a scavenger hunt for the tasty fruit. Perfect your summer pool day with a Key Lime Ice Pop or a Key Lime Curd Cone. Be the talk of the town at your next neighborhood potluck with a Key Lime Slab Pie – guaranteed! We can't promise every Key lime recipe is beginner-level easy, but the undeniably scrumptious flavor is well worth your effort. Have a look at our favorite Key lime recipes and choose the one that tickles your fancy; make 2 or 3 if you just can't decide!
Key Lime Pound Cake
Every Southerner knows and loves a traditional pound cake, but have you ever given Key lime flavor a try? It's refreshingly cool on a hot summer day; don't forget to top it off with a homemade Key lime glaze for the final touch.
Key Lime Icebox Cake
This no-bake layer cake is bursting with Key lime flavor. Topped with frothy whipped cream and sugared citrus, it's sure to impress even the pickiest dessert connoisseur.
Mini Coconut-Key Lime Pies Recipe
Perfect for a baby shower or Easter lunch, these Mini Coconut-Key Lime Pies offer a delicious taste of the tropics in an adorable serving size.
Key Lime-Buttermilk Icebox Pie with Baked Buttery Cracker Crust
Zesty Key lime and creamy buttermilk come together in this decadent dessert to create the ultimate confection, and homemade graham cracker crust takes it to the next level.
Praline Key Lime Pie
Whip up Praline Key Lime Pie in only 30 minutes of hands-on time. Hints of warm caramel and nutty pecans make this dessert something truly special.
Key Lime Pie Ice Cream
Skip basic vanilla and chocolate ice cream flavors and opt for something more tropical – like Key lime pie! Made with a simple custard base and citrus zest, it's sure to keep you coming back for more.
Key Lime-Shortbread Icebox Cake
Shortbread cookies, fresh Key lime, and rich cream cheese create an impressive dessert worthy of the highest praise. Try it once and we guarantee it'll make your list of go-to recipes.
Avocado-Key Lime Pie Ice Cream
Avocado and Key lime may seem like an unlikely combination at first glance, but the two flavors perfectly complement each other. Zesty Key lime and creamy avocado create a delicious confection that's ready to enjoy after only 15 minutes of hands-on time.
Key Lime Ice Pops
Key Lime Ice Pops are made for sunny days by the pool. Creamy avocados and graham cracker crumbs give this icy treat extra oomph.
Key Lime Ice-Cream Pie
Ice cream and pie in one scrumptious dessert? Yes, please! This frozen treat features gourmet cookies and fresh Key lime that take the confection up a notch.
Greek Yogurt Key Lime Cheesecakes
Looking for a Key lime dessert on the lighter side? We've got you covered. These mini delights are only 125 calories, but they pack a flavor punch that won't disappoint.
Cilantro-Lime Aioli
Spoon it over tacos or use it as a dipping sauce for sweet potato fries, this cilantro-lime aioli is the tasty condiment you never knew you needed.
Key Lime Slab Pie
Nothing says Southern summer potluck like a good ole slab pie. The addition of Key lime in this easy-to-make dessert adds a refreshing taste of the tropics.
Key Lime Tassies
If Key lime pie is your go-to dessert, this bite-size variety is the next best thing. Cream cheese tart shells and citrus curd make this treat truly delicious. Make it ahead for easy, breezy hosting.
Key Lime Curd Cones
Jam-packed with Key lime curd and topped with homemade meringue, these Key lime curd cones are the take-and-go confection your summer bash needs.