Key Lime Sheet Cake
A sheet cake is the answer when you are looking for the ideal dessert that is easy to make, easy to transport, and feeds a crowd. Even if you are a fan of the tall and stately layer cake, you will find a variation of your favorite recipe reimagined as a one-layer bake-and-take sheet cake. Many sheet cakes are made strictly from scratch but, for this tangy, creamy, colorful lime-flavored treat, we start with a box cake mix and add in other old-school convenience products such as lime-flavored gelatin and frozen whipped topping. Don't skimp and buy bottled lime juice, however. Fresh juice is so much better, so take the extra time to juice your limes. Poke the cake to help the gelatin absorb into the cake; this also produces colorful green streaks that are revealed when the cake is cut. Spread the silky whipped topping across the entire cake, or leave a slight border around the edges, for looks. Garnish with thin lime slices and mint.