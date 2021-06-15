No-Churn Key Lime Pie Ice Cream
Frozen Key lime pie is great, but Key lime pie in Ice Cream form? Yes, please!
Recipe Summary
Intimidated by at-home ice cream? Let us break it down for you. This No-Churn Key Lime Pie Ice Cream is as easy as it gets. You don't need any fancy equipment to make delicious homemade ice cream; this no-churn recipe simply calls for you to pop your loaf pan in the freezer.
This easy Key lime pie ice cream is so simple to make, but feels extremely special. Light and refreshing, this frozen treat is guaranteed to carry you through those sweltering summer days. This ice cream tastes just like Key lime pie, and with lime zest and graham cracker crumbs strewn throughout, it even looks the part. Flavored with lime juice, the ice cream base is made from condensed milk and whipped cream; the whipped cream is what gives no-churn ice cream its body and melt-in-your-mouth texture.
Tossing the crackers in butter and sugar mimics a graham cracker pie crust; the crumbs layered into the ice cream add warm sweetness and crunch to your scoop. Serve this ice cream in a bowl or a waffle cone for an extra-special dessert.