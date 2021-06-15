No-Churn Key Lime Pie Ice Cream

Frozen Key lime pie is great, but Key lime pie in Ice Cream form? Yes, please!

By Anna Theoktisto

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
chill:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 15 mins
Yield:
1 quart
Intimidated by at-home ice cream? Let us break it down for you. This No-Churn Key Lime Pie Ice Cream is as easy as it gets. You don't need any fancy equipment to make delicious homemade ice cream; this no-churn recipe simply calls for you to pop your loaf pan in the freezer.

This easy Key lime pie ice cream is so simple to make, but feels extremely special. Light and refreshing, this frozen treat is guaranteed to carry you through those sweltering summer days. This ice cream tastes just like Key lime pie, and with lime zest and graham cracker crumbs strewn throughout, it even looks the part. Flavored with lime juice, the ice cream base is made from condensed milk and whipped cream; the whipped cream is what gives no-churn ice cream its body and melt-in-your-mouth texture.

Tossing the crackers in butter and sugar mimics a graham cracker pie crust; the crumbs layered into the ice cream add warm sweetness and crunch to your scoop. Serve this ice cream in a bowl or a waffle cone for an extra-special dessert.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, and sugar in a medium bowl; set 1 tablespoon graham cracker mixture aside.

  • Stir together condensed milk, lime zest and juice, vanilla, and salt in a large bowl; set aside. Beat cream in a separate large bowl with an electric mixer fitted with a whisk attachment on high speed until stiff peaks form, 2 minutes. Fold whipped cream and remaining graham cracker mixture in bowl into condensed milk mixture.

  • Spoon into a 9- x 5-inch loaf pan. Sprinkle with reserved 1 tablespoon graham cracker mixture. Cover; freeze until firm, about 6 hours.

