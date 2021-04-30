Key Lime Cupcakes
All the brightness of the Sunshine State’s favorite pie packed into a cupcake.
Recipe Summary
For a summery dessert that holds no punches when it comes to flavor, look no further than our bite-sized take on Key lime pie. (Okay, well, maybe five-bite-sized if you actually use the table manners your Mama taught you.) A creative combination of all-purpose flour and a "flour" made of crushed graham crackers serves as the base of the cake in this Florida-inspired treat, and it's topped with a zingy buttercream whipped together from fresh Key lime juice and sweetened condensed milk, an inventive—and equally delicious—riff on the sky-high meringue that typically decorates a Key lime pie. In short, it's everything we love about the hallmark dessert, but without the extra cooling and chilling time and the added bonus of being finger-food-friendly (hello, pool parties!). A note from the Test Kitchen: If you can't find fresh Key limes at your local grocery store, you can always substitute them with bottled Key lime juice.