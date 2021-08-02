A unique twist on a thumbprint cookie, these Key Lime Cookies bring together the best of the classic cookie and a classic key lime pie. The cookie dough is similar to a butter-based thumbprint cookie, but it includes virgin coconut oil, which lends a subtle coconut flavor to complement the tropical key lime flavor. Additionally, the cookie dough relies on both all-purpose flour and graham cracker crumbs for the base. The inclusion of graham cracker crumbs hints at the traditional graham cracker crust used for key lime pies but in the form of a buttery thumbprint cookie. Once the dough is shaped into spheres, the spheres are then rolled in a mixture of granulated sugar and graham crackers, creating a crisp exterior to the final cookies. The spheres are then marked by a thumbprint in the center that allows for a small pool of key lime curd to rest in the middle of the cookie. The curd is made in a matter of minutes on the stove top by simply whisking the ingredients together over a double boiler until it thickens. This velvety key lime curd is tangy, sweet, and slightly milky from the addition of sweetened condensed milk. Harkening to the ingredients used in a key lime pie, the addition of this incredibly flavorful curd fills the craters in the cookies and makes the confections unmistakably similar to a key lime pie. Finished with a dusting of powdered sugar, these cookies are a delightfully fun twist on the rightfully celebrated pie that makes the most of the small limes native to the Florida Keys.