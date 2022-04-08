Key Lime Cheesecake
Enjoy the best of both worlds.
Recipe Summary
We've all been there: You're at a fancy restaurant and you just can't decide between two items on the dessert menu—say, a Key lime pie and the cheesecake. This recipe for Key Lime Cheesecake is proof that, when it comes to dessert, you can have the best of both worlds.
In this genius recipe, Key lime pie and cheesecake join forces to create one of the most epic dessert mash-ups we've seen to date: Key Lime Cheesecake. A graham cracker crust meets a creamy, silky cream cheese filling, spiked with a substantial amount of Key lime zest and juice. A whipped cream topping crowns this decadent dessert, which is sure to be the star of any dessert spread. Garnish this stunning cheesecake with graham cracker crumbs and Key lime wheels. Can't find Key limes? No problem—this recipe calls for bottled Key lime juice. No juicing required.
A few tips from the Test Kitchen: Be sure not to overbeat your cheesecake filling, which will cause it to rise too quickly and fall. Leaving the cheesecake in the oven after baking helps to cool it slowly, which keeps it from cracking.