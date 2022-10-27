Food and Recipes Recipes Kevin's Boudin Be the first to rate & review! Homemade boudin takes some time, but it'll be the star of New Orleans chef Kevin Belton's boudin-stuffed turkey breast. By Kevin Belton Published on October 27, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: James Ransom; Food Stylist; Ruth Blackburn; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely Active Time: 1 hrs Total Time: 2 hrs 50 mins Yield: 13 cups Jump to recipe Chef Kevin Belton knows a thing or two about boudin. Born and raised in New Orleans, he is very familiar with this Louisiana staple. First thing to know about boudin is that you're probably pronouncing it wrong. Despite the I, it's pronounced "BOO-DAN." Next, you need to know how it's made: This cooked sausage is made from pork and rice that have been flavored with various vegetables, often the "holy trinity" (onion, celery, and green bell pepper), as well as Creole seasoning. While Kevin's Boudin is part of what makes his Boudin-Stuffed Turkey Breast With Lemon-Garlic Butter so delicious, there are plenty of other ways to use this flavorful sausage. It's delightful in stuffed peppers or pork chops; Belton says it's also great on pizza. His favorite way to use leftover boudin? "Roll [it] in egg roll wrappers and fry them. I call them broll-ups. But it's boudin-stuffed egg rolls (and you can dip them in pepper jelly)," he says. Sounds like a delicious plan to us. Ingredients 3 cups white short-grain rice 2 pounds boneless pork shoulder 1 pound pork, beef, or calf liver 8 cups chicken stock 1 ½ cups chopped green bell pepper ½ cup chopped celery 2 whole garlic cloves 2 tablespoons Creole seasoning 1 tablespoon kosher salt 2 tablespoon cayenne pepper Directions Place rice in a large bowl; fluff using a fork. Set aside. Stir together pork shoulder, liver, stock, onion, bell pepper, celery, garlic cloves, 1 tablespoon of the Creole seasoning, 1 teaspoon of the salt, ¼ teaspoon of the cayenne pepper, and ½ teaspoon of the black pepper in a large Dutch oven. Bring to a boil over high, and reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, uncovered and undisturbed, until pork shoulder and liver are tender, about 1 hour, 30 minutes. Remove from heat, and drain, reserving 1 ½ cups cooking liquid, pork shoulder, and liver. In a meat grinder fitted with a ¼-inch-hole grinder plate, grind pork shoulder, liver, ¼ cup of the parsley, and ¼ cup of the scallions. (Pork shoulder, liver, parsley, and scallions can also be coarsely chopped, in batches, in a food processor.) Stir together pork mixture, reserved rice, and remaining 1 tablespoon of the Creole seasoning, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 ¾ teaspoons cayenne pepper, ¾ teaspoon black pepper, ¾ cup parsley, and ¾ cup scallions until well combined. Add reserved cooking liquid, about ½ cup at a time, stirring until mixture is moist but holds together when squeezed. Form mixture into 38 (3-ounce) balls or patties (about ⅓ cup each), or freeze in gallon-size ziplock plastic freezer bags for up to 3 months. Rate it Print