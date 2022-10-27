Jump to recipe

Chef Kevin Belton knows a thing or two about boudin. Born and raised in New Orleans, he is very familiar with this Louisiana staple. First thing to know about boudin is that you're probably pronouncing it wrong. Despite the I, it's pronounced "BOO-DAN."

Next, you need to know how it's made: This cooked sausage is made from pork and rice that have been flavored with various vegetables, often the "holy trinity" (onion, celery, and green bell pepper), as well as Creole seasoning.

While Kevin's Boudin is part of what makes his Boudin-Stuffed Turkey Breast With Lemon-Garlic Butter so delicious, there are plenty of other ways to use this flavorful sausage. It's delightful in stuffed peppers or pork chops; Belton says it's also great on pizza.

His favorite way to use leftover boudin? "Roll [it] in egg roll wrappers and fry them. I call them broll-ups. But it's boudin-stuffed egg rolls (and you can dip them in pepper jelly)," he says. Sounds like a delicious plan to us.