Kentuckians have counted on a pot of burgoo showing up at family reunions and church socials ever since chef Gustave Jaubert, employed by Frankfort's Buffalo Trace Distillery, made it popular in the late 1800s. Along with a variety of fresh vegetables, burgoos usually include a mixture of mutton, beef, pork, or poultry. No two recipes are alike, but one thing remains the same—it feeds a crowd. Our Kentucky Slow-Cooker Burgoo is no exception.

In our version of Burgoo, we stick to pork. Both sausage links and pork shoulder bring immaculate richness to this stew. Don't rush the step of browning the pork in the skillet—this renders the fat and produces a lot of flavor that the slow cooker can't replicate. An extra-long cook time (we're talking 8 hours) really allows the flavors of this stew to develop (and thanks to the slow cooker, most of that time is hands-off). This is one of those hearty soups that makes you feel warm and full during the winter; it packs a meaty flavor, but is also chock full of vegetables. If your family doesn't finish this burgoo in one sitting, it makes for excellent leftovers.