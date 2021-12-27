Kentucky Hot Brown-Stuffed Chicken
Chicken breast dinner never looked so good.
Over the years, we've devised plenty of twists on the iconic Kentucky Hot Brown sandwich. This Louisville classic typically features sliced turkey, Mornay sauce, bacon, and tomato. We've made Mini Hot Browns, Hot Brown Party Rolls, and even a Kentucky Hot Brown Casserole. And now, we've transformed this classic sandwich into a chicken dinner.
Our Kentucky Hot-Brown Stuffed Chicken proves that an old bird can still have new tricks. Rich and hearty just like the namesake sandwich, this dish packs all the flavors of a hot brown, with chicken breast taking the place of traditional turkey and panko breadcrumbs subbing in for white bread. The melty, creamy cheese provides contrast to the crunchy bacon, while the tender tomato and parsley garnish keep everything bright and fresh.
These hasselback chicken breasts will look beautiful on a dinner plate with pretty much any side, but we'd choose roasted potatoes and lightly steamed green beans.