Kentucky Beer Cheese

The only thing better than a creamy cheese dip? A creamy cheese dip with beer mixed in.

By Liv Dansky

Gallery

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist:Christine Keely Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
active:
10 mins
Servings:
12
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

The story of this famous regional dish goes back to the 1930s, when Chef Joe Allman originally developed his recipe for Kentucky Beer Cheese as a complimentary snack, supposedly to increase his customers' appetite for beer. Since then, Kentucky Beer Cheese has become a signature dish of the state, with devoted fans across the country—and for good reason. It doesn't get much better than beer and cheese, folks.

Similar to classic Southern pimiento cheese, this Kentucky Beer Cheese comes together in the food processor and has a thick, spreadable consistency. Our take on this sensational dip has depth of flavor from extra-sharp Cheddar, Worcestershire sauce, and stout beer. Cream cheese gives the spread a nice tang, helping to cut through the richness of all the other components. The cayenne adds just a hint of heat, which works well with the creamy beer cheese.

A fantastic addition to any party spread, this Kentucky Beer Cheese is sure to be the talk of the town. Though Kentucky Beer Cheese is traditionally served with sliced veggies, we also recommend using pretzels or crackers for dipping.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Process Cheddar cheese, cream cheese, and butter in a food processor until combined, 1 minute to 1 minute and 30 seconds Add onion, Worcestershire, Dijon, and cayenne; process until combined, about 30 seconds. While food processor is running, slowly pour in beer, and process until mixture is completely smooth and beer is fully absorbed, about 45 seconds.

    Advertisement

  • Serve immediately with pretzels, celery, and cucumber. Alternatively, transfer to an airtight container, and refrigerate up to 2 days. Bring to room temperature before serving, about 15 minutes.    

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 04/09/2022