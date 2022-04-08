Kentucky Beer Cheese
The only thing better than a creamy cheese dip? A creamy cheese dip with beer mixed in.
Recipe Summary
The story of this famous regional dish goes back to the 1930s, when Chef Joe Allman originally developed his recipe for Kentucky Beer Cheese as a complimentary snack, supposedly to increase his customers' appetite for beer. Since then, Kentucky Beer Cheese has become a signature dish of the state, with devoted fans across the country—and for good reason. It doesn't get much better than beer and cheese, folks.
Similar to classic Southern pimiento cheese, this Kentucky Beer Cheese comes together in the food processor and has a thick, spreadable consistency. Our take on this sensational dip has depth of flavor from extra-sharp Cheddar, Worcestershire sauce, and stout beer. Cream cheese gives the spread a nice tang, helping to cut through the richness of all the other components. The cayenne adds just a hint of heat, which works well with the creamy beer cheese.
A fantastic addition to any party spread, this Kentucky Beer Cheese is sure to be the talk of the town. Though Kentucky Beer Cheese is traditionally served with sliced veggies, we also recommend using pretzels or crackers for dipping.