Katie Jacobs' Strawberry Shortcake Recipe

My mom collaborated on a cookbook for the Monroe Carell Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt University in 2005. During that year, our dinner table was filled with recipes she was testing for the book. I think everyone agrees that this strawberry shortcake was the star of the that book, and it ultimately became a family favorite. I guess the apple doesn't fall far from the tree!

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter and flour an 8-inch round cake pan.

  • Sift flour, 1 cup granulated sugar, baking powder and salt into a bowl. Using a pastry cutter, or your fingers, cut in butter until crumbly. Add eggs and stir until the mixture is just combined. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead gently several times to form a ball. Press evenly into prepared pan. Bake for 30-35 minutes until lightly brown. Let cool completely.

  • In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat cold whipping cream with confectioners' sugar and vanilla on a medium-high speed until soft peaks form. Using a serrated knife, carefully slice the shortcake horizontally into two even layers. Fill the layers with half the whipped cream and strawberries. Top with the remaining whipped cream and strawberries. Garnish with mint (and blueberries for the 4th of July) if desired.

  • MAKE IT AHEAD: Make the shortbread up to a day in advance and store in an airtight container at room temperature. Make whipped cream just before serving and assemble shortcake.

So Much To Celebrate: Entertaining The Ones You Love The Whole Year Through (Thomas Nelson; 2018)

