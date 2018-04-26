Katie Jacobs' Strawberry Shortcake Recipe
My mom collaborated on a cookbook for the Monroe Carell Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt University in 2005. During that year, our dinner table was filled with recipes she was testing for the book. I think everyone agrees that this strawberry shortcake was the star of the that book, and it ultimately became a family favorite. I guess the apple doesn't fall far from the tree!
Credit: Southern Living
So Much To Celebrate: Entertaining The Ones You Love The Whole Year Through (Thomas Nelson; 2018)