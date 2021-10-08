Karen Rankin's Italian Sausage Dressing with Marsala-Mushroom Gravy

"This dressing smells like Thanksgiving heaven—there's nothing better than butter, sausage, onion, celery, and thyme. If I don't make this recipe, my children are unhappy and feel like we have not done our part to be thankful. And it's even better the next day," notes Test Kitchen Professional Karen Schroeder-Rankin. "My absolute favorite way to enjoy it is on a turkey sandwich with mayo and cranberry sauce on toasted wheat bread, eaten while sitting at the table late at night with my daddy."

This Thanksgiving, Southern Living's editors and contributors are sharing the recipes that grace our tables year after year—like Karen's Italian Sausage Dressing with Marsala-Mushroom Gravy. The dressing is packed with plenty of vegetables and bits of sausage, surrounded by tender, moist bread cubes; the top and sides of this dressing crisp in the oven to form a wonderful crust. The perfect accompaniment to this classic dressing? Marsala-Mushroom Gravy. In just 15 minutes of cook time, the gravy develops a glossy, smooth texture; the mushrooms add a nice, earthy flavor.