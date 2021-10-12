Kabocha Squash Pizza with Sage Pesto

This fall, we're highlighting some of the fantastic ways to use lesser-known squash varieties. This recipe for Kabocha Squash Pizza with Sage Pestohighlights Kabocha squash—if you're a fan of acorn squash, give this variety a try. When cooked, the golden flesh has an earthy flavor and a texture that's starchy and a bit dry.

This is a unique fall pizza with lots of different flavors working in harmony. It all starts with fresh pizza dough, creating a crust with a crisp surface and a chewy, airy interior. The sage pesto provides a strong, herbaceous base for the pizza, carrying all of the toppings without overpowering the other flavors. Squash, red onions, and prosciutto top this stunning green pizza, which is baked, then completed with crumbled goat cheese for extra creaminess.