Juniper Syrup

A flavored syrup for mocktails and cocktails alike.

By Chris Marshall

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe Summary test

active:
5 mins
cool:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Yield:
1½ cups
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Often used as a flavoring in gin, juniper berries have an herbaceous, slightly bitter flavor. Here, we use them to infuse a simple syrup with their distinctive earthiness. This Juniper Syrup can be used in cocktails or mocktails alike—it's a great accent to the natural botanical flavors present in gin, or to bring the essence of gin without the alcohol. Just be sure that the berries are safe for culinary use, and free of pesticides. Your best bet is to purchase them from a spice shop, such as Penzey's Spices.

Austin bar owner Chris Marshall developed this Juniper Syrup recipe as a part of his Berry Juniper Fizz mocktail recipe. This zero-proof cocktail pairs the piney Juniper Syrup with pomegranate juice, sparkling cranberry juice, orange juice, and a non-alcoholic gin alternative, such as Ritual Zero Proof. You can use this Juniper Syrup in any cocktail or mocktail recipe that calls for simple syrup, though it plays particularly well in gin cocktails (such as a French 75). This syrup is great to keep on hand for the holiday season, when you might need to whip up a batch of drinks at a moment's notice.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring granulated sugar and water to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat, and stir in crushed dried juniper berries. Cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Pour through a fine mesh strainer into a glass or jar, discarding berries. Store syrup in an airtight glass jar in refrigerator for up to 1 month.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 11/09/2021