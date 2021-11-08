Often used as a flavoring in gin, juniper berries have an herbaceous, slightly bitter flavor. Here, we use them to infuse a simple syrup with their distinctive earthiness. This Juniper Syrup can be used in cocktails or mocktails alike—it's a great accent to the natural botanical flavors present in gin, or to bring the essence of gin without the alcohol. Just be sure that the berries are safe for culinary use, and free of pesticides. Your best bet is to purchase them from a spice shop, such as Penzey's Spices.