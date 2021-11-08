Juniper Syrup
A flavored syrup for mocktails and cocktails alike.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Often used as a flavoring in gin, juniper berries have an herbaceous, slightly bitter flavor. Here, we use them to infuse a simple syrup with their distinctive earthiness. This Juniper Syrup can be used in cocktails or mocktails alike—it's a great accent to the natural botanical flavors present in gin, or to bring the essence of gin without the alcohol. Just be sure that the berries are safe for culinary use, and free of pesticides. Your best bet is to purchase them from a spice shop, such as Penzey's Spices.
Austin bar owner Chris Marshall developed this Juniper Syrup recipe as a part of his Berry Juniper Fizz mocktail recipe. This zero-proof cocktail pairs the piney Juniper Syrup with pomegranate juice, sparkling cranberry juice, orange juice, and a non-alcoholic gin alternative, such as Ritual Zero Proof. You can use this Juniper Syrup in any cocktail or mocktail recipe that calls for simple syrup, though it plays particularly well in gin cocktails (such as a French 75). This syrup is great to keep on hand for the holiday season, when you might need to whip up a batch of drinks at a moment's notice.