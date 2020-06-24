JuneBaby Fried Catfish and Parmesan Grits

Edouardo Jordan's elegant take on a fish fry—nutty brown butter and Parmesan grits, a light-as-air cornmeal dredge and fry on the catfish—is exactly the sophisticated yet approachable dish you'd expect from the Seattle-based Southern transplant showing diners a different different side of Southern cooking.

By Southern Living Editors

Gallery

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe Summary

active:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Yield:
Serves 4
Advertisement

Ingredients

Catfish
Spinach

Directions

  • Prepare catfish: Pour peanut oil to a depth of 1½ inches in a large, deep cast-iron skillet; heat to 350°F. Place semolina in a bowl. Place fillets in a shallow dish; add milk. Remove from milk; let excess drip off. Sprinkle with 1½ teaspoons of the salt. Dredge fillets in semolina; shake off excess. Add to hot oil, and fry until golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Sprinkle with remaining 1 teaspoon salt.

    Advertisement

  • Prepare spinach: Heat half of the olive oil in a skillet over medium-high. Add half of the garlic; cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in half of the spinach and half of the zest; cook, stirring constantly, until spinach wilts, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in half of the juice. Transfer to a plate. Repeat procedure with remaining oil, garlic, spinach, zest, and juice.

  • Spoon grits into bowls. Top with catfish fillets and spinach. Garnish with pickled shallots.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 09/01/2022