Jocelyn Delk Adams' Sour Cream Pound Cake

I was in Chicago and my grandparents were in Mississippi, My grandfather is still there now. And we would visit several times a year. Driving down the Mississippi, that 10-hour drive, I remember it like it was yesterday. The first thing that I would do when I would get there is hop in the kitchen with my grandmother. It was just sort of this exciting thing that we would do together. And she always had baked goods around, but she always waited to bake something specifically with me. This kind of cake was one of those things that we always baked together. It was just filled with such comfort. Filled with such soul and spirit. And I find that there is just so much love when I'm baking it now. Because I remember all of those incredible moments that we spent in the kitchen. I was sort of her sous chef and sort of helping her through the recipe and learning about the process of baking. And you know, it was just such an incredible moment.