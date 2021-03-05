Jocelyn Delk Adams' Sour Cream Pound Cake

By Jocelyn Delk Adams

Credit: Marisa Siriano

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
bake:
1 hr 25 mins
rest:
15 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
16
I was in Chicago and my grandparents were in Mississippi, My grandfather is still there now. And we would visit several times a year. Driving down the Mississippi, that 10-hour drive, I remember it like it was yesterday. The first thing that I would do when I would get there is hop in the kitchen with my grandmother. It was just sort of this exciting thing that we would do together. And she always had baked goods around, but she always waited to bake something specifically with me. This kind of cake was one of those things that we always baked together. It was just filled with such comfort. Filled with such soul and spirit. And I find that there is just so much love when I'm baking it now. Because I remember all of those incredible moments that we spent in the kitchen. I was sort of her sous chef and sort of helping her through the recipe and learning about the process of baking. And you know, it was just such an incredible moment.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Start by preheating your oven to 325 F then liberally spray a 12 cup bundt pan with non-stick baking spray.

  • In your stand mixer bowl, add butter and sugar and mix for 3-4 minutes on high speed until very pale yellow and fluffy.

  • Next add eggs, one at a time, combining well after each addition and scraping down the sides of your bowl as needed.

  • Turn your mixer down to its lowest speed, and slowly add flour into batter in two increments then add salt and baking soda. Be careful not to overbeat.

  • Lastly add in sour cream and vanilla extract, scrape down sides and mix until just combined and turn off mixer. 

  • Pour cake batter into prepared bundt pan, and bake for 1 hour and 15-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean.

  • Cool in pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes then invert cake on serving plate for at least an hour or until the cake is cool to touch.

Tips

Make sure all of your ingredients, especially your butter, eggs and sour cream, are room temperature before starting the creaming/mixing process.

