Jesse Houston's Pickled Shrimp Recipe

Nothing quite says Southern cuisine like a Mason jar full of perfectly seasoned pickled shrimp. Below the Mason-Dixon, folks take pride in the excellent variety of seafood available; perhaps that's because it's some of the best the country has to offer. And, Chef Jesse Houston of Fine & Dandy in Jackson, Mississippi is taking the classic shrimp boil to an entirely new level. Soaked in Old Bay Seasoning, lemon juice, and garlic then marinated in apple cider vinegar and celery seeds – this recipe is sure to make your taste buds tingle.Pickles of any kind are a Southern favorite. Many families have perfected their own version of this beloved shrimp recipe, but one thing remains the same – guests can't stop coming back for more. Toss them into a fresh salad, creamy pasta, or simply eat the shrimp out of the jar. This recipe is great for a make-ahead occasion because they keep nicely in the refrigerator for a few days. In fact, the longer the shrimp soak, the more flavorful they become. It's a win-win!Be sure to give this no-fuss recipe a try at your next family potluck or holiday gathering, and let us know what you think. We feel confident they're going to be the hit of the party.

By Jesse Houston

Read the full recipe after the video.

Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large stock pot, add water, Old Bay, salt, and lemon juice. Bring to a boil. Add sliced onion, garlic, and fennel. Allow to cook until tender, approximately one minute. Remove onion, garlic, and fennel, and place on a sheet tray to cool.

  • Add shrimp to boiling liquid and cook for about 2 minutes, or until just cooked through. Remove shrimp from the liquid and place on a sheet tray. Refrigerate until cool. Once shrimp and vegetables are cool, mix the vegetables and shrimp in the remaining ingredients to marinate. Add to jars, and top with remaining marinade. Save in the fridge for up to 2 days.

