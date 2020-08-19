Salted Irish Cream Apple Crostata

This crostata is one of our favorite new ways to enjoy one of our favorite fall fruits. The recipe was created by Jerrelle Guy, the Dallas-based food stylist, photographer, and author of Black Girl Baking, who is also one of our 2020 Cooks of the Year. One bite and you’ll agree that apples and Irish cream liqueur (it’s in the dough and in a rich, buttery sauce poured over the fruit) are an outrageously good combination. Guy describes the pastry dough, which comes together in a food processor, “a cross between a flaky piecrust and a crumbly, buttery biscuit”. If you’re not confident working with homemade pie dough, don’t worry. As impressive as this dessert looks, a crostata is much less fussy to make than a double-crust pie and this recipe is no exception. Serve slices of Salted Irish Cream-Apple Crostata warm topped with scoops of vanilla ice cream, and glasses of Irish cream on the side.

By Jerrelle Guy

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

  • Process granulated sugar, 2 cups of the flour, and ¼ teaspoon of the salt in a food processor until combined, about 5 seconds. Cube 10 tablespoons of the butter, and add to mixture. Pulse mixture, gradually adding 3 tablespoons of the ice water and 2 tablespoons of the Irish cream, until mixture is combined and butter is about the size of peas or slightly larger, 4 to 5 pulses. If needed, pulse in remaining water 1 teaspoon at a time until mixture just comes together. Transfer dough to a clean work surface. Knead until dough just gathers into a ball, 1 to 2 minutes (do not overknead or overhandle). Shape into a 1-inch-thick disk. Wrap disk in plastic wrap; chill at least 1 hour or up to 12 hours.

  • Remove dough from refrigerator, and place between 2 sheets of parchment paper. Roll dough into a ⅛-inch-thick, 14-inch round (discard any scraps). Transfer rolled crust, still sandwiched between parchment paper, to a large baking sheet. Chill until ready to use.

  • Peel and core apples; thinly slice about ¼ inch thick. Toss together apples and remaining 2 tablespoons flour in a large bowl until evenly coated.

  • Remove crust from refrigerator; remove and discard top parchment sheet. Arrange apple mixture over crust, leaving a 2- to 2 ½-inch border. Fold exposed edges of crust up and over apples toward center. Transfer pastry on baking sheet to freezer; freeze at least 15 minutes or up to 12 hours.

  • Meanwhile, preheat oven to 400°F. Melt remaining 6 tablespoons butter in a small saucepan over medium. Whisk in brown sugar. Cook, whisking constantly, until mixture thickens and begins to pull away from sides of pan, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Whisk in remaining 1 teaspoon salt and ⅓ cup Irish cream (mixture will begin to bubble). Return to heat over medium. Cook, whisking constantly, until sugar crystals completely dissolve, about 1 minute. Remove from heat; set aside.

  • Remove pastry from freezer. Brush crust edges with additional Irish cream; sprinkle crust with cinnamon. Drizzle warm butter-Irish cream sauce over apples in pastry. Bake in preheated oven until crust is cooked through and flaky, 35 to 40 minutes. Remove from oven; cool 10 to 15 minutes. Slice and serve warm with vanilla ice cream.

