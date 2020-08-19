Salted Irish Cream Apple Crostata
This crostata is one of our favorite new ways to enjoy one of our favorite fall fruits. The recipe was created by Jerrelle Guy, the Dallas-based food stylist, photographer, and author of Black Girl Baking, who is also one of our 2020 Cooks of the Year. One bite and you’ll agree that apples and Irish cream liqueur (it’s in the dough and in a rich, buttery sauce poured over the fruit) are an outrageously good combination. Guy describes the pastry dough, which comes together in a food processor, “a cross between a flaky piecrust and a crumbly, buttery biscuit”. If you’re not confident working with homemade pie dough, don’t worry. As impressive as this dessert looks, a crostata is much less fussy to make than a double-crust pie and this recipe is no exception. Serve slices of Salted Irish Cream-Apple Crostata warm topped with scoops of vanilla ice cream, and glasses of Irish cream on the side.