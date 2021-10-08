Jasmine Smith's Rice and Beans

"My dad always makes this twist on Caribbean rice and beans for the holidays. Usually, these types of recipes call for coconut milk instead of canned diced tomatoes. Dad's version is way better because it's lighter and more versatile," writes Test Kitchen Professional Jasmine Smith. "The spices and tomatoes give it a Creole vibe. If you want to get fancy, add a pinch of saffron."

This Thanksgiving, Southern Living's editors and contributors are sharing the recipes that grace our tables year after year—like Jasmine's Rice and Beans. This is a great side dish for any occasion—it can complement almost any protein or vegetable—but this year, we'll be enjoying Jasmine's Rice and Beans right alongside our Thanksgiving turkey. This dish packs in lots of flavor, yet requires very little effort. Cumin, cayenne, and ginger form the base flavor of the rice, while the pop of fresh herbs adds a lighter note. The beans and tomatoes bring nice texture to this hearty side.