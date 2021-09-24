Jalapeño Popper Dip

By Julia Levy

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

Tailgating events, family reunions, and holiday parties call for a spread of savory, satisfying, and crowd-pleasing appetizers. From platters of deviled eggs to bowls of shrimp cocktail, party appetizers are often more popular with the guests than the main course. If stuffed jalapeños are always a hit at your gatherings, then you and your friends will get a kick out of this baked Jalapeño Popper Dip. Cheesy, spicy, and creamy, this baked dip is perfect for any gathering. You will love how the pickled jalapeños work to balance out the ultra-richness. You can also use them on nachos, in pimento cheese, and on sandwiches. Use your favorite heavy chip with this dip, or serve with crudités, such as pepper strips and celery. For even more color and texture, stir in some chopped red and yellow bell peppers. This jalapeño dip can be made up to three days in advance before baking and, if you need to reheat leftovers, pop it in the microwave on 50 percent power for 1 minute.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Heat a medium nonstick skillet over medium. Add bacon; cook, stirring often, until crisp, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a paper-towel lined plate.

  • Stir together cream cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, pickled jalapeños, 1/3 cup of the fresh jalapeños, 3 tablespoons of the cilantro, garlic powder, onion powder, and chili powder in a large bowl. Fold in 1 cup of each of the cheeses and ⅓ cup of the bacon. Transfer to a 1 ½-quart baking dish greased with cooking spray or a medium cast-iron skillet. Sprinkle evenly with remaining cheeses, bacon, and fresh jalapeños.

  • Bake in preheated oven until bubbly and golden, about 20 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining cilantro; serve hot with tortilla chips.

