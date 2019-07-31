Jalapeño Jelly
There are many ways to enjoy a fresh seasonal harvest. We bake just-picked fruits into pies, cobblers, muffins, and cakes, and cook vegetables straight from the garden into tasty 9-x-13 casseroles and meatless suppers. Many home cooks also freeze fresh produce so they can enjoy the taste and goodness later in the year. Canning is another way to preserve a seasonal harvest, and making a jelly is a fun way of turning one ingredient into a multi-use condiment. Any time you work with hot peppers, remember that the seeds of a pepper contain all the fire. When making this Jalapeño Jelly, you can set your own preferred level of heat by removing the seeds or leaving them in. Making refrigerator pickles, jellies, and jams is a very quick way to make a small amount that will be consumed in a short amount of time. When “putting up” several jars, however, you need to use a water bath and proper canning jars, new metal lids, and screw-on bands. Serve this pepper jelly as an appetizer over a block of cream cheese with crackers, or pair with beef, veal, or lamb.