Ivy Odom's Lacy Cornbread 

Serve up this crispy cornbread with all your favorite sides this Thanksgiving.

By Ivy Odom

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

"These crispy, golden rounds of cornbread go by many other names, like hoecakes, hot-water cornbread, lacy hoecakes, johnnycakes, and more," writes Test Kitchen Professional and Hey Y'all Host Ivy Odom. "Although they taste great on their own, they're best served as an accompaniment to casseroles or side dishes. I like to spoon the perfect bite of green bean casserole, cornbread dressing, turkey, and cranberry sauce on a piece of lacy cornbread and eat it."

This Thanksgiving, Southern Living's editors and contributors are sharing the recipes that grace our tables year after year—like Ivy's Lacy Cornbread. With just 4 ingredients, these little rounds of cornbread are designed to be hassle-free. Plus, since they cook in a skillet on the stovetop, there's no fighting for oven space. Crispy on the outside with a slightly chewy center, this cornbread is great for sopping up gravy. For extra flavor, substitute bacon drippings for some or all of the oil.

  • Heat oil to 375°F in a 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high. Meanwhile, whisk together self-rising white cornmeal mix, salt, and hot water in a medium bowl. (Batter will be very thin.)

  • Carefully pour 2 tablespoons batter into hot oil. Batter will immediately spread out to about a 4-inch circle and appear lacy. Fry until golden on first side, 1 minute to 1 minute, 30 seconds. Flip and fry until golden on second side, 1 minute to 1 minute, 30 seconds. Place on a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Repeat procedure with remaining batter, stirring batter before each batch. 

© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 10/09/2021