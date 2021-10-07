Ivy Odom's Lacy Cornbread 

"These crispy, golden rounds of cornbread go by many other names, like hoecakes, hot-water cornbread, lacy hoecakes, johnnycakes, and more," writes Test Kitchen Professional and Hey Y'all Host Ivy Odom. "Although they taste great on their own, they're best served as an accompaniment to casseroles or side dishes. I like to spoon the perfect bite of green bean casserole , cornbread dressing, turkey , and cranberry sauce on a piece of lacy cornbread and eat it."

This Thanksgiving, Southern Living's editors and contributors are sharing the recipes that grace our tables year after year—like Ivy's Lacy Cornbread. With just 4 ingredients, these little rounds of cornbread are designed to be hassle-free. Plus, since they cook in a skillet on the stovetop, there's no fighting for oven space. Crispy on the outside with a slightly chewy center, this cornbread is great for sopping up gravy. For extra flavor, substitute bacon drippings for some or all of the oil.