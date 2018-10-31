Italian Squash Pie

This Italian Squash Pie is the love child of old-fashioned squash casserole and an eggy, buttery quiche.Delicious for brunch, lunch, or dinner, it's also a great way to use up a bounty of yellow squash or zucchini. The recipe calls for four cups of thinly sliced squash, which are sautéed with onion, garlic, fresh parsley, and dried basil, oregano, and thyme. The cooked vegetables are combined with a mix of eggs, milk, and mozzarella cheese to make a rich, custardy filling that bakes inside of a flaky pie crust made from refrigerated crescent rolls. That's right—there is no dough-making required! Just press the crescent roll dough on the bottom and up the sides of a 10-inch tart pan with a removeable bottom.For extra flavor, spread a thin layer of Dijon mustard onto the baked pastry before adding the filling. Italian Squash Pie can be served warm or at room temperature and can be baked a day in advance and stored, covered, in the refrigerator.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe Summary test

Yield:
6 servings
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Unroll crescent rolls; press dough on bottom and up sides of a 10-inch tart pan, pressing to seal perforations.

    Advertisement

  • Bake at 375° for 6 minutes or until lightly browned. Gently press crust down with a wooden spoon. Spread crust with mustard, and set aside.

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add squash, onion, and garlic; sauté 7 minutes or until tender. Remove from heat; stir in parsley and next 5 ingredients.

  • Whisk together eggs and milk in a large bowl; stir in cheese and vegetable mixture. Pour over crust.

  • Bake at 375° for 20 to 25 minutes or until a knife inserted in center comes out clean. Garnish, if desired.

Chef's Notes

*1 1/2 pounds zucchini may be substituted for yellow squash.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 02/09/2022