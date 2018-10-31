Italian Squash Pie
This Italian Squash Pie is the love child of old-fashioned squash casserole and an eggy, buttery quiche.Delicious for brunch, lunch, or dinner, it's also a great way to use up a bounty of yellow squash or zucchini. The recipe calls for four cups of thinly sliced squash, which are sautéed with onion, garlic, fresh parsley, and dried basil, oregano, and thyme. The cooked vegetables are combined with a mix of eggs, milk, and mozzarella cheese to make a rich, custardy filling that bakes inside of a flaky pie crust made from refrigerated crescent rolls. That's right—there is no dough-making required! Just press the crescent roll dough on the bottom and up the sides of a 10-inch tart pan with a removeable bottom.For extra flavor, spread a thin layer of Dijon mustard onto the baked pastry before adding the filling. Italian Squash Pie can be served warm or at room temperature and can be baked a day in advance and stored, covered, in the refrigerator.