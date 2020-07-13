Italian Shrimp Kebabs
Surprise your family and add these fun and easy shrimp kebabs to your weeknight meal menu rotation. It’s sometimes hard to make mealtime exciting, especially after spending a long day at work. These quick and delicious Italian-flavored kebabs are just what you need to bring the family to the dinner table. This goes-with-everything marinade works well with fish, shrimp, and chicken. Add your favorite seasoning blend to the marinade to vary up the flavor. For these shrimp kebabs, simply mix Italian seasoning and the marinade in a large bowl, then add the raw shrimp, cherry tomatoes, and Castelvetrano olives. These olives are a lovely, pale shade of green, with a mild flavor and a tender but firm texture. Chill the shrimp mixture from two to four hours. Don’t chill any longer or the acid in the marinade will break down the proteins in the shrimp and affect its texture. The kebabs are only on the grill a short time but, if you use wooden skewers, it is always a good idea to soak them in water for about 10 minutes, so they don’t burn on the grill.