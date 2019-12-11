With the help of your favorite multicooker, such as an Instant Pot, you can get a comforting vegetable soup on the table in just 35 minutes. Having the sauté and pressure cook settings in one countertop appliance allows you to cook everything quickly and efficiently without dirtying any extra pots. A base of sautéed onions, carrots, celery, and garlic come together with vegetable broth and a Parmesan rind to create a flavor-packed broth for your soup. In addition to the vegetables on the ingredient list, you can also add other frozen vegetables that you may have on hand like black-eyed peas, chopped okra, or sweet green peas for added flavor and nutrients. Once the soup is done cooking, make sure to remove the Parmesan rind and discard. We recommend serving the soup with French bread on the side. After you've made vegetable soup in your Instant Pot once, we guarantee that this foolproof recipe will become a regular dish in your supper rotation.