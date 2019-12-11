Instant Pot Vegetable Soup

With the help of your favorite multicooker, such as an Instant Pot, you can get a comforting vegetable soup on the table in just 35 minutes. Having the sauté and pressure cook settings in one countertop appliance allows you to cook everything quickly and efficiently without dirtying any extra pots. A base of sautéed onions, carrots, celery, and garlic come together with vegetable broth and a Parmesan rind to create a flavor-packed broth for your soup. In addition to the vegetables on the ingredient list, you can also add other frozen vegetables that you may have on hand like black-eyed peas, chopped okra, or sweet green peas for added flavor and nutrients. Once the soup is done cooking, make sure to remove the Parmesan rind and discard. We recommend serving the soup with French bread on the side. After you've made vegetable soup in your Instant Pot once, we guarantee that this foolproof recipe will become a regular dish in your supper rotation.   

active:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Yield:
Serves 6 (serving size: 1 1/3 cups)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Select SAUTÉ setting on a programmable pressure multicooker (such as Instant Pot). (Times, instructions, and settings may vary according to cooker brand or model.) Select HIGH temperature setting, and allow to preheat 2 to 3 minutes. Melt butter in cooker; add carrots, onion, celery, and 1 teaspoon of the salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables start to soften, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, and cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add diced tomatoes, vegetable broth, potatoes, lima beans, and Parmesan rind. Press CANCEL.

  • Cover cooker with lid, and lock in place. Turn steam release handle to SEALING position. Select MANUAL/PRESSURE COOK setting. Select HIGH pressure for 3 minutes. (It will take 12 to 15 minutes for cooker to come up to pressure before cooking begins.)

  • Carefully turn steam release handle to VENTING position, and let steam fully escape (float valve will drop). (This will take 2 to 3 minutes.) Remove lid from cooker. Remove and discard Parmesan rind. Stir in thyme leaves and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Serve immediately sprinkled with parsley and pepper.

