Instant Pot Split Pea Soup
Thanks to the handy pressure cooker, this recipe is a quick, easy, doable weeknight dinner that packs in flavor and fiber.
Gallery
Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Karen Rankin
Recipe Summary
An electric multicooker, such as an Instant Pot, can speed up soup recipes that traditionally require a long simmer. Thanks to the faster cooking time, this hearty, fiber-rich, nutritious soup turns out creamy, but not mushy. The split peas retain their green color and the carrots stay orange. Don't skip the sherry vinegar, which might sound odd in a soup recipe, but its acidity perks up all of the other flavors. A finishing drizzle of good olive oil, sprinkling of thyme leaves, and dusting of fresh ground pepper add bursts of flavor at serving time.