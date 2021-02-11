Flavorful and tender, this classic weeknight meal comes together in under an hour and leaves you with 16 delicious meatballs. Working in batches, the sauté setting works wonders on your mini mixtures of beef, pork, eggs, parsley, Parmesan, panko, milk and garlic. Don't toss those brown bites from the bottom of the pan, though. You'll be thankful for the flavor they'll add as you cook the rest of the recipe. From there, your uncooked spaghetti noodles, marinara sauce, and meatballs combine in the pressure cooker for just a bit, resulting in a classic spaghetti and meatball dinner so good that the family might think came from the Italian restaurant around the corner. While cooking, be sure to coat every noodle with sauce. This helps prevent sticking and also makes sure your pasta cooks evenly. Serve with garlic bread and a glass of wine for a winning weeknight meal that will have your table fighting over who gets the last meatball.