Instant Pot Soft-Boiled Eggs
Egg lovers, prepare for some wonderful news. Your favorite kitchen appliance (we're looking at you, Instant Pot) can whip up perfect soft-boiled eggs in no time. You know, the ones that are easy-to-peel, have firm, custard-like whites and warm, jammy yolks. And if you're like us, you've been making them the traditional way (on the stovetop), and have learned that the trick to mastering that soft-boiled deliciousness always comes down to timing. This recipe, which the Southern Living Test Kitchen developed using the Instant Pot, is faster and a lot less stressful. All you need is water, eggs, and your multicooker to have these ready to enjoy in under an hour (35 minutes, to be exact). When it comes to garnishes, the options are endless—shredded Cheddar cheese, hot sauce, avocado slices, creamy mustard, and more. We like to keep it simple with salt, pepper, and fresh chopped chives. If you like your eggs hard boiled, we have an Instant Pot recipe for that, too.