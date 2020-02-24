Instant Pot Soft-Boiled Eggs

Egg lovers, prepare for some wonderful news. Your favorite kitchen appliance (we're looking at you, Instant Pot) can whip up perfect soft-boiled eggs in no time. You know, the ones that are easy-to-peel, have firm, custard-like whites and warm, jammy yolks. And if you're like us, you've been making them the traditional way (on the stovetop), and have learned that the trick to mastering that soft-boiled deliciousness always comes down to timing. This recipe, which the Southern Living Test Kitchen developed using the Instant Pot, is faster and a lot less stressful. All you need is water, eggs, and your multicooker to have these ready to enjoy in under an hour (35 minutes, to be exact). When it comes to garnishes, the options are endless—shredded Cheddar cheese, hot sauce, avocado slices, creamy mustard, and more. We like to keep it simple with salt, pepper, and fresh chopped chives. If you like your eggs hard boiled, we have an Instant Pot recipe for that, too

active:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Yield:
Serves 6 (serving size: 1 egg)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Pour tap water into a programmable pressure multicooker (such as Instant Pot). (Times, instructions, and settings may vary according to cooker brand or model.) Place trivet in cooker; place eggs on trivet. Cover cooker with lid, and lock in place. Turn steam release handle to SEALING position. Select STEAM setting. Select LOW pressure for 4 minutes. (It will take 10 to 12 minutes for cooker to come up to pressure before cooking begins.)

  • Carefully turn steam release handle to VENTING position, and let steam fully escape (float valve will drop). (This will take about 1 minute.) Remove lid from cooker. Transfer eggs to a bowl filled with ice water; let stand 10 minutes.

  • Remove eggs from ice water; peel and cut in half crosswise. Arrange eggs, cut sides up, on a serving tray. Garnish as desired.

