Meet our most fool-proof, fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs recipe yet. Slightly smoky and super tender, anyone feasting on these Instant Pot Ribs will be shocked they weren't in a smoker all afternoon. It's one of the speediest rib recipes around that doesn't sacrifice a thing. The secret (aside from a handy Instant Pot) is in the sauce and spices. The spice blend makes a big impact on taste, flavoring the meat while also adding flavor to the sauce. Be sure not to skip it.If you're preparing for a party, you can make this meaty main up to two days in advance. Just make sure to save the final broiling step until right before you're ready to serve. Pair this Instant Pot Rib recipe with your favorite BBQ fare – potato salad, mac and cheese, and corn on the cob fit the bill in our book – and you've got a menu that will leave guests licking their fingers.  

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pour tea into a programmable pressure multicooker (such as Instant Pot). Insert cooker rack over tea.

  • Stir together sugar, salt, pepper, mustard, paprika, chile powder, and garlic powder in a small bowl; coat ribs evenly with mixture. Stand ribs on their long edges on rack in cooker, curling the ribs as needed to fit. Cover cooker with lid, and lock in place. Turn steam release handle to SEALING position. Select MANUAL/PRESSURE COOK setting. Select HIGH pressure for 28 minutes. (It will take about 14 minutes to come to pressure.) (Times, instructions, and settings may vary according to cooker brand or model.)

  • Let the pressure release naturally for 5 minutes. Using a towel, carefully turn steam release handle to VENTING position, and let steam fully escape (float valve will drop). (This will take about 2 minutes.) Transfer ribs, meaty sides up, to a rimmed baking sheet lined with aluminum foil.

  • Preheat oven to high broil with rack positioned 8 inches from heat source. Remove cooker rack from cooker, and degrease drippings by skimming the top layer of fat. Select SAUTÉ on cooker; select HIGH temperature setting, and bring drippings to a boil. Boil, stirring occasionally, until liquid is reduced by half, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in ketchup and hot sauce until smooth. Boil, stirring occasionally, until thickened, 4 to 5 minutes. Turn cooker off.

  • Brush 1/2 cup of the ketchup sauce onto ribs; transfer remaining sauce to a serving bowl. Place baking sheet with ribs in preheated oven; broil until lightly charred, 5 to 7 minutes. Serve alongside remaining ketchup sauce.

