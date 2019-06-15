Instant Pot Ribs
Meet our most fool-proof, fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs recipe yet. Slightly smoky and super tender, anyone feasting on these Instant Pot Ribs will be shocked they weren't in a smoker all afternoon. It's one of the speediest rib recipes around that doesn't sacrifice a thing. The secret (aside from a handy Instant Pot) is in the sauce and spices. The spice blend makes a big impact on taste, flavoring the meat while also adding flavor to the sauce. Be sure not to skip it.If you're preparing for a party, you can make this meaty main up to two days in advance. Just make sure to save the final broiling step until right before you're ready to serve. Pair this Instant Pot Rib recipe with your favorite BBQ fare – potato salad, mac and cheese, and corn on the cob fit the bill in our book – and you've got a menu that will leave guests licking their fingers.